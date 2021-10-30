the composition for Argentina is emerging more and more

Eight days before the XV de France match against Argentina on November 6 at the Stade de France, Friday’s training confirmed the trends of the last few days at Marcoussis. Still with Romain Ntamack in twelve, Matthieu Jalibert in ten but also Melvyn Jaminet at the back or Thibaud Flament in the second row, as well as the Lebel-Penaud duo on the wings.

The trainings follow one another and are similar to Marcoussis. If the sun has disappeared, the trends for the team composition of the XV of France, they remain. Once again, as since the beginning of the week, Romain Ntamack has evolved this Friday, with the number twelve on the back, alongside Gaël Fickou. Matthieu Jalibert once again led the game as an opener eight days before the test match against the Argentinian, Friday, November 6 at the Stade de France.

This time Bordeaux is associated with Antoine Dupont. The new captain of the XV of France, spared at the beginning of the week due to a contusion to a calf, normally participated in the afternoon session, of course within the potential team against the club of Charters come to make the opposition.





Woki getting better, Alldritt pushed onto the bench?

For the rest, the other return in the group to report is that of the third row of UBB Cameron Woki. Suffering on Wednesday, he had watched the practice from the sidelines. Friday, Woki was on the lawn, with the number 7 (taking the place of Dylan Cretin) to complete the third row where Anthony Jelonch played in the center, pushing Grégory Alldritt in the team opposite as since the beginning of the week, and François Cros in 6. In front of them, Paul Willemse and Thibaud Flament were partners in the second row, while Demba Bamba, Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille formed the first row of the Blues.

Jaminet rather than Dulin at the back

Within the back lines, while Brice Dulin was sent back to the club to play the Top 14 match of La Rochelle this weekend in Perpignan, it is Melvyn Jaminet who evolved in 15, as already seen on Wednesday.

The Catalan, revelation of the summer tour in Australia, is off to a good start, but this time in France, against the Pumas. On the wings, finally Matthis Lebel and Damian Penaud were still aligned, respectively in 11 and 14. The next training will take place on Saturday for a high intensity session.