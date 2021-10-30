the console is experiencing sales records, despite the shortage of components

VIDEO GAMES – It sold 3.3 million copies in the third quarter and allows a record turnover of 9.58 billion euros.

The PlayStation 5 is doing well. According to a Sony report relayed by 01net.com on Thursday, the console would have reached sales records with 13.4 million copies sold in recent months. It would even do better than its old version, the PS4, over an equivalent period, if we take into account the shortage of components that affect computer products.

Indeed, the PS4 would suffer from the “next-gen” effect, very important for geeks, always on the lookout for the latest models. Sony’s quarterly earnings release shows that 3.3 million copies of the PS5 have been sold, while the figure drops to 200,000 for the PS4.





Record turnover

In addition, the PlayStation subscription service registers 47.2 million accounts and 104 million people connect to Sony online services. On the games side, they sold less well than the previous year (140 million copies), a drop to be put on the “post-containment” effect. The group also had to delay the release of several games, scheduled for 2022.

In this context, the PlayStation division Sony still recorded a record turnover thanks to the PS5, even if the profits were down. Finally, the product should be (…)

