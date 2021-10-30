The Critérium des Cévennes 2021 already completed

After having already confirmed the cancellation of the first loop on Saturday, the organization has also announced the outright cancellation of the last specials scheduled for the afternoon. The Cevennes episode hitting the region is still active this Saturday and should not subside until tonight.

Here is the press release from ASA Hérault this Saturday morning: “The prefectural authorities of Gard having decided to keep the rally area under orange vigilance, the resumption of the 62nd Critérium des Cévennes is proving impossible this Saturday. In addition, the bad weather at night made one of the three planned special stages, SS8 / 12, impracticable at the locality “Monteils”. The classification of the rally is confirmed at the end of SS3. The arrival ceremony is held in Montpellier (Parvis de la Mairie) from 3:00 p.m. Competitors in the “modern” rally will leave St-Hippoyte du Fort park to get there from 1.45 pm, while those in the VHC rally will leave Ganges park from 12.45 pm. ”



At the wheel of his Citroën C3 Rally2, Yoann Bonato is therefore the designated winner of this event after only 44.90 km timed. With a mileage of between 10 and 50% of the initial route, the Les 2 Alpes pilot only scores 50% of the points provided for in accordance with the FFSA regulations. With such a scale of points, the Citroën driver will have to wait for the Var rally to clinch a new French Asphalt champion title while he will be in a very favorable position against Quentin Giordano, second this weekend.

In total, no less than 147.90 km timed have been canceled this year, this edition recalling that of 2003 when 102.90 km had been deleted for also meteorological reasons. Since 2003, only about thirty kilometers had been canceled so far for various reasons, and not only due to the weather.