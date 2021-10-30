The Critérium des Cévennes does not restart, Yoann Bonato almost won

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., ASA Hérault, organizer of the Critérium des Cévennes, issued the following press release: “The prefectural authorities of Gard having decided to keep the rally area under orange vigilance, the resumption of the 62nd Critérium des Cévennes is proving impossible this Saturday. In addition, the bad weather at night made one of the three special stages planned, SS8 / 12, impracticable at the locality “Monteils”. The classification of the rally is confirmed at the end of SS3. “
17.5 “virtual” points behind Giordano
It is therefore Yoann Bonato (Citroën C3 Rally2) who is declared the winner of this truncated edition (only 44.9 km timed against 192.8 planned). The three-time French champion finished ahead of Quentin Giordano and Ludovic Gal, at the wheel of the two Volkswagen Polo GTi R5s of Sarrazin Motorsport. Cédric Robert (Alpine A110 Rally RGT) finished fourth, ahead of Eric Mauffrey and Patrick Rouillard, both on Skoda Fabia R5.
Due to the mileage reduced to more than 10% but less than 50% of the initial route, only half of the points are awarded. Bonato therefore finds himself with 131.5 points in the French Championship standings, Giordano with 122 and Camilli with 97. But at the Var rally, at the end of November, the last round of the season, Bonato will only have to score 2 units, while that Giordano will have to subtract 10 points from his total. Which makes a “virtual” gap of 17.5 points …
Giordano will therefore have to win or finish second and bet on the abandonment of his rival to hope to be titled. Other scenarios are of course possible, but Yoann Bonato’s situation is more than favorable with a view to winning a fourth title.