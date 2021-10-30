The Critérium des Cévennes does not restart, Yoann Bonato almost won

Due to the mileage reduced to more than 10% but less than 50% of the initial route, only half of the points are awarded. Bonato therefore finds himself with 131.5 points in the French Championship standings, Giordano with 122 and Camilli with 97. But at the Var rally, at the end of November, the last round of the season, Bonato will only have to score 2 units, while that Giordano will have to subtract 10 points from his total. Which makes a “virtual” gap of 17.5 points …