The Dents of the Sea in real life! This terrifying shot of a great white shark attacking a diver in its cage

While filming white sharks off the coast of Mexico, a film crew was attacked. The images are breathtaking.

The film crew had the fear of their life … A few years ago, cameramen went to Mexico, and more particularly to the seas of Guadalupe Island, to film white sharks. But all did not go as planned, and one of its members escaped the worst. In a video posted on YouTube, it is discovered that a diver was almost attacked by an animal as the protective cage he was in opened. “The team travels to an area swarmed by sharks off the coast of Guadalupe to observe female mega sharks. This is when some sharks try to break into the plexiglass cage.“, we read in the caption of this crazy video.

In it, the diver, wearing almost no protective gear, is filmed suspended in the water as he tries to lure the sharks from below. However, panic quickly set in when Dickie realized his cage door won’t close, suddenly leaving him vulnerable. Passing his head over the cage, he shouted to his colleagues who were looking at him: “Guys, the door is open, I’m going to have to keep it closed by hand”. Aware that an accident can quickly happen to these predators, his friends on the boat then quickly tinkered with a makeshift door lock, before passing it on to the diver so that he could keep the huge sharks at bay.

The diver is unharmed!

“Next to those huge hunters, the plexiglass box looks hopelessly flimsy. And with its faulty door, it doesn’t provide Dickie with the protection he needs,” we hear in the scary documentary. Especially since the diver had to take his courage in both hands to repel the animals. As the sharks circled dangerously around him, he had to chase them away by causing small waves with the aid of his body. “There were about five, six, seven sharks and Dickie managed to push them”exclaimed the cameraman, who witnessed incredulously the scene unfolding before his eyes. His lucky friend only managed to get out of the water with slight scratches on his hand!

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge