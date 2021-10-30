The domestic gas cylinder is still increasing in Martinique

From November 1, 2021, the 12.5kg bottle will cost € 31.87, i.e. + € 1.31 compared to October. Lighter increase in unleaded petrol, + € 0.08 / L and for diesel, + € 0.12 / L.

Like every month, the prefecture announces the new fuel prices.

From November 1, 2021:

Unleaded premium fuel: € 1.75 / L, i.e. + € 0.08 / L compared to October 2021 (€ 1.67 / L);

Road diesel: € 1.52 / L, i.e. + € 0.12 / L compared to October 2021 (€ 1.40 / L);

Gas cylinder (12.5 kg): € 31.87, i.e. + € 1.31 compared to October 2021 (€ 30.56).

By way of comparison, in France, the average price observed in October is 1.64 € / L for premium unleaded fuel and 1.54 € / L for road diesel. The average price of a 13 kg bottle of butane in France reached € 35.15 in August 2021, or € 33.80 compared to a 12.5 kg bottle. (Prefecture)

The increase in average prices for gasoline and diesel (respectively + 12.7% and + 16.9%), the price of butane which continues to rise to double its level in January 2021, and the euro / dollar parity which falls unfavorably (-1.8%) to 1.1595 on average, explains these new increases according to the prefecture.





However, the institution recalls the two end-of-year bonuses promised by the Government “to the most modest households “, one “inflation compensation”.