the draw of Saturday, October 30, 2021 [EN LIGNE]





LOTO RESULTS – Fifteen million euros were at stake for the Loto draw which took place during the Halloween period. The results are now available on this page.

[Mis à jour le 30 octobre 2021 à 21h05] Did you get carried away by the thrill of Halloween by betting on the Loto jackpot on Saturday, October 30, 2021? Nothing scary in the program, except that you could win the sum of 15 million euros put into play by the Française des Jeux (FDJ). So, before you take your kids door-to-door to claim treats, join friends in a haunted mansion or join your loved one for a thrilling escape game, you may have participated in this Loto draw. And if you don’t win the Tier 1 jackpot, you might be one of the lucky ones to win one of the ten winning codes at $ 20,000. Unfortunately, no winner has been registered for this draw, de facto increasing the winnings for the next one which will take place on Monday. The results are available on this page.





The Loto draw on Saturday, October 30, 2021:

46 – 11 – 43 – 12 – 30 and the lucky number: 9

Second draw: 23 – 16 – 41 – 46 – 1

Joker + ®: 7 868 134

10 winning codes at € 20,000: C 1886 9164 – H 4996 1493 – I 2760 8967 – I 6597 9483 – J 8256 0144 – K 5946 5367 – K 7842 4600 – N 4340 2607 – P 9553 7737 – T 9230 7676

But to hope to pocket such a sum, you had to play! Loto rules are pretty straightforward. At first, you just had to go to a tobacconist and buy him a grill that will cost you the modest sum of 2.20 euros. Or a trifle if you won the jackpot of 15 million euros at stake this Saturday. On this grid, you then had to tick six numbers: the first five on a grid of numbers between 1 and 49, and the last, the lucky number to be selected between 1 and 10… And if you ticked the six correct numbers, the fifteen million would have been yours, unless someone else had chosen the same numbers as you. For the more home-like among us, it was also possible to play on the Internet. In both of these situations, you obviously had to be of legal age!

How to win the Loto every time?

Spoiler, there is no silver bullet. Indeed, you must imagine, no infallible strategy exists to win the Loto for sure. The Loto organized by the FDJ is a game of chance. So the random draw is your only asset. On the other hand, some statisticians who have studied many grids have noticed that some numbers come out more often than others. Thus, during these last years, “the balls 22 and 41 are those which were drawn most often”, explains Ouest France. Conversely, they found that the 19 and 42 came out less often. And then if you are not very comfortable with math, you can always trust your lucky numbers.