The ECB remains adamant in the face of surging inflation – RT en français

While the rise in prices, driven by the rise in energy prices, reached 3.4% over one year, well above the desirable threshold of 2%, the ECB has for the moment kept its monetary policy unchanged. accommodating.

Meeting on October 28, the twenty-five members of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) have, as expected, kept their monetary policy unchanged. Debt buybacks as part of the emergency purchasing program in the face of the pandemic (pandemic emergency purchase program, PEPP) will continue but at “a slightly slower pace” compared to the two previous quarters, according to the press release issued by the ECB.

The volume of the program, i.e. 1,850 billion euros, of which nearly 80% has already been spent, has not changed and will be maintained at least until the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until the council judges the coronavirus crisis to be over.

Two of the three key rates, those for long and short-term loans, were kept unchanged at their lowest level since March 2016, respectively 0% and 0.25%. As for the one that pays bank deposits with the ECB, it has been maintained at the negative rate, of -0.5% unchanged since September 2019.





During the press conference following the meeting, President Christine Lagarde estimated that economic activity in the euro zone continued to recover but that “the momentum slows down[ssait]”Because of the raw material supply problems, as well as the very sharp rise in energy prices which threaten the recovery.

For Christine Lagarde, the inflationary surge should “decline” during the year 2022

Long awaited for comments on the current inflationary surge in Europe, Christine Lagarde estimated that it would be “longer than expected” but that it should “decline” during the year 2022, in favor of a Energy prices expected ebb and improvement on the material shortage front.

However, the ECB had promised after the summer that a discussion on the start of monetary normalization would be held in December. This exercise promises to be delicate because of the growing opposition in the ECB council between “hawks”, in favor of monetary tightening, and “doves” wanting to maintain an expansive course.

In the euro zone, the inflation rate reached 3.4% in September, over one year, well above the symmetrical 2% target set by the ECB, and in Germany the rate climbed to 4.5 %.