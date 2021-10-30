The fate of Gourvennec sealed after the defeat against PSG?

Already under fire from critics, Jocelyn Gourvennec seems more than ever in the hot seat, after the defeat of LOSC against PSG (2-1). His team is indeed on a series of 4 games without a win, in all competitions.

LOSC: Jocelyn Gourvennec suspended before Seville and Angers

Overthrown by PSG (2-1), Friday at the opening of the 12th day of the League, LOSC is in decline after its title of champion of France 2021. The team of Jocelyn Gourvennec did not win a match in the last three days of the championship and fell to 11th place with 15 points. More grace, it is now under the threat of its direct pursuers, RC Strasbourg (14 points), Montpellier HSC and Clermont Foot (13 points) who play Sunday.

Lille OSC’s next match against Angers SCO (Saturday, November 6) will undoubtedly be decisive for the future of Christophe Galtier’s successor. Long before, the Mastiffs move to the field of Sevilla FC on Thursday, November 2, in the group stage of the Europa League. In the first leg, the two teams had separated in a draw (0-0) at the Pierre Mauroy stadium. And a possible drop from Lille would be crucial for Jocelyn Gourvennec. Meanwhile, the new LOSC coach has faced dismissal for his poor results. Some media openly announce it on borrowed time or in an ejection chair.





The regrets of the coach of Lille OSC after the defeat in Paris

To return to the latest LOSC results in L1, he was surprised by Clermont Foot (1-0), then hooked by Stade Brestois (1-1) and obviously overthrown against Paris Saint-Germain. The Lille led the Parisians thanks to his striker Jonathan David (0-1, 31st), before being joined (1-1, 74th), then doubled (2-1, 88th). A defeat that left Jocelyn Gourvennec with great regrets. “It’s a great frustration. […] It’s a match where we had to lead by two goals, ”he regretted in relation to a clear opportunity missed by David just after the break (47th).

“This is where the scenario was played out, because we know very well that with Paris it is never over. We say to ourselves that it’s a shame to let this opportunity pass, because we had really obtained very clear situations in the first minute of each half. It’s very difficult to say to yourself that you are leaving with 0 points, ”commented the LOSC coach.