the former singing teacher explains himself

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of its cult tele-hook, TF1 brought together most of the former professors of the star Academy and dozens of students or winners.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, Armande Altaï, Kamel Ouali, Mathieu Gonet, Oscar Sisto, Jasmine Roy, Christophe Pinna, Philippe Lelièvre, Nathalie André and Pascal Nègre. All will be reunited from this Saturday evening, and the time of three bonuses weekly on TF1, to celebrate the twenty years of the Star Academy. Noticeable absence of this united faculty: that of Raphaëlle Ricci, the mythical and volcanic teacher of scenic expression. Richard cross, who was a singing teacher for seasons 5 to 7 (from 2005 to 2007) will also be absent from this great reunion of alumni, obviously orchestrated by Nikos Aliagas. The trainer and voice adviser by profession explained this to TV-Leisure.

Richard Cross in case of contact … and therefore absent during the shootings!

“I was in contact with the Covid and unfortunately there was no solution. There was a cluster where I live in the countryside. Even though I did not develop the disease, I was stuck for ten days, in the middle of the recordings of the shows. So we made a Skype recording so that I would still appear on the show.“explains us, with regret, Richard Cross who had succeeded Armande Altaï and Isabelle Charles on TF1.





Former singing teacher gives (good) news about his health

It was therefore impossible for him to go to the Paris region for the filming of the show. Throughout this interview to be discovered in full on the Télé-Loisirs site, Richard Cross also talks about his health, he who in 2013 had told the press to have AIDS : “I am very very good. I had made this ‘coming-out’ because I had just set up an association that fights to promote light treatments because triple therapy on a daily basis is very heavy. (…) There is a way to get by in the long term without having too many side effects related to the drugs. I had a triggered AIDS, I was infected at the end of the 70s in the United States. So I’ve been living with HIV for 40 years. (…) I am extraordinarily lucky because I am one of the few people who have had such a long life with HIV and then AIDS. In 1995, I had the total with opportunistic cancers. I had a spectacular run and am doing spectacularly. We are in 2021 and I am in great shape!“The entire interview with Richard Cross can be found this Saturday, during the broadcast, on our site.

A five-star plateau

In addition to the former professors of Star Ac ‘, will be reunited Jenifer, Mario Barravecchia, Patrice Maktav, Carine Haddadou, François Roure, Jessica Marquez and Jean-Pascal Lacoste (Season 1). Nolwenn Leroy, Houcine Camara, Emma Daumas, Anne-Laure Sibon, Rudy Carvalho and Fabien Mancel (Season 2). Elodie Frégé, Michal Kwiatkowski, Sofia Essaïdi, Romain Wylson, Lukas Delcourt and Patxi Garat (Season 3). Lucie Bernardoni, Mathieu Johann, Hoda Sanz, Karima Charni, Sandy François, Sofiane Tadjine, Enrique Toyos (Season 4). Magalie Vaé, Jérémy Amelin, Maud Verdeyen, Jean-Luc Guizonne, Pierre Matthyss and Emilie Minatchy (Season 5). Cyril Cinélu, Cynthia Brown and Dominique Fidanza (Season 6). Mosimann, Jérémy Chapron and Claire-Marie Bron (Season 7). Alice Raucoules, Joanna Lagrave and Solène Le Pierres (Season 8).

