the French West Indies private cruises

This winter, cruise lines will keep tourists well away from Guadeloupe and Martinique, where incidence rates remain very high, reports BFM TV.

The Covid-19 continues to abuse the tourism sector in the West Indies. And even if the health situation were to improve in the coming weeks, Guadeloupe and Martinique will have to wait before seeing cruise ships moored in their ports. Saturday, October 30, BFM TV explains that cruise lines have decided to do without the French West Indies this winter. Faced with very high incidence rates and lack of authorization, they offer routes through other Caribbean ports.





According to the 24-hour news channel, the fate of the French West Indies was played out in mid-October. The navigation company MSC Cruises will embark its passengers in Saint-Martin but also from Barbados. Its liners will then sail to Saint Lucia or Antigua and Barbuda. The Costa Cruises company has chosen the Dominican Republic as its starting point.

Travel agencies don’t hide their fears

On the side of Guadeloupe and Martinique, the news has the effect of a hammer blow. Over the past decade, the number of cruise passengers has quadrupled in Martinique. In 2019, 285,128 people boarded it, or 50% of tourists, BFM TV figure. That year, some 330,000 tourists came to Guadeloupe on a cruise. Two years earlier, they were “only” 265,000. So, on the spot, the travel agencies do not hide their fears of seeing the shipowners move away for a long time.

“This is a decision with serious consequences for our activities, but also for taxis, excursion sellers, coach operators”, explained Valérie Ambroise, president of the Antilles-Guyane Agencies union, to franceinfo in mid-October. While it is unlikely that the organizers will change their program, stopovers could however be authorized as of January 15, 2022.