The Frenchwoman who won 220 million euros at EuroMillions was playing … for the first time

LOTTERY – The FDJ tells us a little more about the lucky winner of the biggest jackpot ever recorded in Europe.

You could call it beginner’s luck. The winner who won 220 million euros in mid-October, the biggest jackpot in the history of the Euromillions, is a young Polynesian who was playing for the first time, the Française des Jeux (FDJ) announced on Friday. The lucky one, who used to see her grandfather play the lottery, but had never taken the plunge, validated her winning ticket, in flash, in Tahiti, according to a press release from the FDJ. The now multimillionaire saw her destiny change thanks to the winning combination 21 26 31 34 49, and the star numbers 2 and 5. “Before checking my game receipt after the draw, I felt a shiver down my spine”, tells the winner of the biggest gain ever pocketed in France.

His nest egg of 220 million euros, or 26.252 billion peaceful francs, could allow him to buy, for example, nine copies of the most expensive car in the world, two Airbus 320 airliners or 275 tonnes of black truffle from Périgord. The lucky one, who wishes to remain anonymous, however nourishes other projects.

On video EuroMillions mega jackpot: what would you do with 220 million?

“I will not change. I will keep it simple, who I am, and continue to walk in bare feet”, she assures in the press release. “I want to travel the world with my family and in particular to discover the snow, which I have never seen”, she explains. She also wants to buy a foothold on all continents, support solidarity actions in favor of children and perhaps create her own business.

Read also EuroMillions: a Frenchman wins the jackpot of 220 million euros, a record in Europe

EuroMillions: what would you do with 220 million euros? The former victors tell

The previous super jackpot was pocketed in Switzerland. It was a gain of 210 million euros, brought into play on February 26, 2021. In France, the last record dates back to December 2020. A player from the South of France then won the 200 million euros put in play.

On the same subject

The most read articles RELIVE – “Dance with the stars”: Lucie Lucas eliminated, Tayc takes the lead in the ranking Do you hear it? The “Hum”, this strange noise that only 4% of the population perceives LIVE – Covid-19: United States authorizes Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for 5-11 year olds Fishing: the tone is rising between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson on the eve of a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Gas price: Putin orders to increase deliveries to Europe, the price plummets

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.