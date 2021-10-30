The G20 is meeting in Rome, will it be able to convince on the climate?

The G20 leaders of the world’s largest economies began a two-day meeting in Rome on Saturday, one of the challenges of which will be to try to reach clear climate commitments, just before COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We must be more ambitious” on the climate, thus affirmed the President of the European Council Charles Michel, evoking “two parallel debates: should we improve our common ambition at the level of the G20, strengthen the objectives on climate neutrality (. ..). And also, what are the concrete objectives? “

“The next few hours will be important to resolve the questions remaining open”, he said before the opening of the debates in Rome, acknowledging that the question was difficult in particular “for certain countries dependent on coal”. “It is difficult to accept. We are going to have a hard time and we will do our best to convince the countries which are still reluctant.”

The day before, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, had once again sounded the alarm on the risk of “climate catastrophe” and pointed out the “special responsibility” of the G20 countries – this group which includes among others the United States, the European Union, but also China, Russia and India, represent the largest part of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Heads of State and Government will indeed leave for Glasgow (Scotland, United Kingdom) as soon as the G20 meeting is completed on Sunday in Rome. But their ability to agree this weekend on strong commitments for the climate is not guaranteed.

The discussions are complicated by the absence in Rome of two key players: Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin, who only participate in the G20 by videoconference.

An important issue is the willingness of the world’s major economies to commit to abandoning coal.

China, and with it many emerging countries, still depends enormously on this very CO2-emitting fossil fuel, in particular to run its power plants in the current context of the energy crisis.

– Iranian nuclear power, Africa and fisheries –





Several thousand people are also expected Saturday in Rome for several demonstrations (unions, extreme left, Fridays for Future). More than 5,000 police officers, riflemen and soldiers were mobilized, the Italian capital will be permanently flown over by helicopters and drones, and the district where the summit is held has been “bunkerized”.



The leaders are also taking advantage of their face-to-face return to a large international meeting for the first time since the start of the pandemic to increase the number of small committee meetings.

On Saturday afternoon, US Presidents Joe Biden and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due in particular to discuss a resumption of nuclear negotiations with Iran.

A White House official said he expected from this meeting a statement that will send a signal of “unity” from these four countries on the issue, “but also set the stage for what we believe is the way forward” .

Emmanuel Macron will then bring together a dozen heads of state and government of the EU and the African Union to discuss partnerships between the two continents.

And at a time when the rag is burning between Paris and London on fishing rights in the Channel, the French president will also meet Boris Johnson face-to-face on Sunday morning. The latter said on Saturday that he “does not rule out” activating for the first time a conflict resolution tool provided for in post-Brexit agreements with the EU.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández is due to discuss his debt on Saturday with several European leaders, then the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

More broadly, the debt of the poorest countries or the efforts to vaccinate the planet against Covid-19 are on the agenda of the G20 discussions in Rome.

Shortages and growing problems in the global supply chain, threatening to derail the pace of economic recovery, were also on Sunday’s menu.

The only certainty of concrete progress for this summit with moderate ambitions concerns taxation: the G20 should indeed ratify at the highest political level the minimum global taxation at 15% on multinationals.

The challenge now is to implement this system in each country, which will reduce the possibilities of tax optimization for multinationals and should bring in 150 billion euros in additional revenue. The stated goal is 2023.