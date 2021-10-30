the Gironde, the Landes and the Lot-et-Garonne do not want to pay the RSA to the unvaccinated

By SudOuest.fr Bordeaux

Posted on 10/30/2021 at 12:29 p.m.

Updated on 10/30/2021 at 3:40 p.m.

Fifteen Departments, including the Gironde, claim this Friday, October 29, to have written to the Prime Minister to request a suspension of the RSA for “people deprived of employment following a refusal of compulsory vaccination”

The Gironde refuses to pay the antivax. This is in substance what emerges from the latest press release from the Department, written this Friday, October 29 in reaction to the government’s request, which calls on local communities to pay the active solidarity income (RSA) to “people deprived of employment. following a refusal of compulsory vaccination. “

An additional expense denounced by the Gironde and fifteen other Departments which signed a letter intended for Prime Minister Jean Castex. Among the signatories, the Landes, Haute-Vienne and Lot-et-Garonne. These authorities consider it anti-legislative to remunerate certain employees on the pretext that they cannot perform their duties due to their refusal of the anti-Covid vaccine.





The RSA is a “social and professional integration device” and it cannot “replace a national allowance paid following a stoppage of activity for reasons of lack of health pass”, thus raises the missive.

In addition to regretting the lack of consultation, the Department wants the RSA to be reserved, as the law explains, for “people who are unable to earn income from work.” “

“It is not for us to put up with this”

For his part, the socialist president of the Landes Departmental Council, Xavier Fortinon, insists: “we have not yet received the notification from CAF but it should not be long. The State takes a decision which must be assumed by others: the Departments in this case. It is inconsistent and unfair. It is not for us to put up with this. “If for the moment, he does not know what this represents concretely at the level of the department, Xavier Fortinon recalls:” before the Covid, we had 8,000 beneficiaries of the RSA and it rose to 9,000 during confinement before returning today to around 8,000 people. “