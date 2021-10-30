the heads of state and government pose at the opening of the summit

The G20 summit is being held this weekend in Rome, immediately preceding COP26 which will take place in Glasgow. This Saturday, at the end of the morning, the heads of state immortalized their meeting in front of the photographers.

The heads of state and government of the twenty most powerful nations in the world took the time to pose for a family photo this late Saturday morning, at the opening of the G20 in Rome.

A loaded program after the photo

So far, we had mostly talked about the side effects of this event which is being held this Saturday and Sunday in the Italian capital. As a prelude to the international summit, Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden thus had the opportunity to meet again for the first time since the crisis around the Australian submarine market, during which the Americans beat the commercial pawn to the French. This Saturday, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will meet the French President to discuss this time the conflict over fishing, against a backdrop of Brexit. Before that, it was the twenty heads of state and government who gathered in front of the press and photographers to strike a pose and immortalize the meeting.

After this photo shoot, serious things will begin for the assembly of the leaders of the twenty richest countries on the planet. On the program, they will work on the fight against Covid-19, the global economic recovery, and especially the climate. In the wake of the G20, they will fly to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26.





Moderate ambitions

But their weekend discussions will be complicated by the absence in Rome of two key players: Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin, who only participate in the G20 by videoconference. An important issue is the willingness of the world’s major economies to commit to abandoning coal. China, and with it many emerging countries, still depends enormously on this very CO2-emitting fossil fuel, in particular to run its power plants in the current context of the energy crisis.

Basically, the only certainty of concrete progress for this summit with moderate ambitions concerns taxation: the G20 should indeed ratify at the highest political level the minimum global taxation at 15% on multinationals. The challenge now is to implement this system in each country, which will reduce the possibilities of tax optimization for multinationals and should bring in 150 billion euros in additional revenue. The stated goal is 2023.

High security device

Several thousand people are also expected Saturday in Rome for several demonstrations (unions, extreme left, Fridays for Future).

More than 5,000 police officers, riflemen and soldiers were mobilized, the Italian capital will be permanently flown over by helicopters and drones, and the district where the summit is held has been “bunkerized”.