The health situation is deteriorating in Corsica, vigilance for All Saints’ Day

The regional incidence rate recorded in Corsica this Friday, October 29, is 63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the alert threshold of 50. “This rate is also increasing among those over 65. a decrease in the screening rate which suggests an underestimation of the incidence rate. ” indicate the regional health agency of Corsica and the prefecture in a press release inviting the Corsicans “with the greatest vigilance by strictly respecting the barrier measures, even vaccinated, to limit the spread of the virus and thus protect the most vulnerable. “

Carry the mass even if you are vaccinated

Indeed, according to the health authorities, the contact-tracing surveys carried out with positive people on the island show that the contaminations are mainly done in family or between friends and especially in closed places. “The coming All Saints week is an opportunity to meet up with family, friends, and babysit their grandchildren. These convivial moments should not make people forget that the virus is still there. So, even if it is difficult, physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask must be respected, especially for the oldest people, even at home, and even if one is vaccinated. “





The relaxation of barrier gestures brings back the other winter viruses

Winter viruses are making their appearance again this year with the relaxation of barrier measures (gastroenteritis and bronchiolitis are making a strong comeback). ” Barrier gestures are a protective shield against all winter viruses and are effective in limiting the transmission of many diseases.“specifies the ARS ‘They must be integrated into our lives in a sustainable way and make it easy to protect those around us. Let’s keep the good habit of washing our hands very regularly and ventilate the premises regularly. These inexpensive actions individually have a very significant impact on the community. “