The hidden role of vaccines

Breast milk is just great: the antibodies it contains offer babies complete protection of their health and make them immune. But since these antibodies also “neutralize” vaccines, breastfeeding should be discontinued in favor of vaccines. So what is the point of vaccines? Are we hiding something?
They write in the CDC study: “ Rather than forgoing vaccines so that breastmilk will immunize the baby and make it healthy, mothers should forgo breastmilk and have the baby immunized instead, so that the vaccines can “do their job” “.
The question is, what exactly is this “job” of vaccines on children, when the immunizing effect of breast milk is clearly much stronger. Isn’t there something that is obviously hidden?
