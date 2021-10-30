More

    The hidden role of vaccines

    Breast milk is just great: the antibodies it contains offer babies complete protection of their health and make them immune. But since these antibodies also “neutralize” vaccines, breastfeeding should be discontinued in favor of vaccines. So what is the point of vaccines? Are we hiding something?

    According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI for short) vaccination schedule, newborns should be vaccinated from week six. The RKI and scientists at the US health authority CDC recommend that mothers temporarily stop breastfeeding. In this way, they say, the effectiveness of oral rotavirus vaccination can be enhanced. It is said that breast milk contains a lot of antibodies that can immediately neutralize the vaccine.

    They write in the CDC study: “ Rather than forgoing vaccines so that breastmilk will immunize the baby and make it healthy, mothers should forgo breastmilk and have the baby immunized instead, so that the vaccines can “do their job” “.


    The question is, what exactly is this “job” of vaccines on children, when the immunizing effect of breast milk is clearly much stronger. Isn’t there something that is obviously hidden?

    source: https://www.kla.tv


