the inappropriate remark of Denitsa Ikonomova to the young Michou in full Dance with the stars!

This Friday, October 29, 2021, TF1 broadcast a new bonus of “Dance with the stars”. With Camille Combal at the helm, the show once again experienced its share of twists and turns. At the end of the evening, it was the actress Lucie Lucas who was eliminated. This week, the star “Clem” actress and her dancer performed a contemporary dance to Adele’s track “Hometown Glory”. But his performance obviously did not convince the jury. On Twitter, viewers were also of the same opinion. “Lucie Lucas, she plays emotions as badly while dancing as in Clem”, “A rather lame contemporary”, “Not convinced by this first dance”, judged the Internet users.

For his part and unlike Lucie Lucas, Michou impressed the jury and the public by dancing a tango with his partner Elsa Blois. And the least we can say is that the Youtubeur caught the eye of Denitsa Ikonomova. “Me, I always adore his small buttocks, obviously”, let go the juror of DALS before continuing: “This time he put them in well because I said to myself ‘in your Argentinian step, you was going to take them out? ‘ because it is true that they are a little convex, but you have entered them well “. A very daring remark, and even considered inappropriate by a certain number of viewers. On Twitter, many Internet users were shocked by Denitsa Ikonomova’s remark. “Denitsa we calm down”, “Denitsa’s remarks on Michou’s buttocks (not the first time she talks about this) bother me … If it was the other way around, a man who was commenting on the buttocks of a woman, he would take it in his head. She, as it is a woman, nothing … Not fair “,” Just imagine it is Michou who talks about Denitsa’s buttocks “,” It becomes embarrassing on the other hand Denitsa “,” It would have been a man my god the scandal “, note the Net surfers.

