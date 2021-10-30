the law limiting the excess of sugar in products sold overseas

Launched in 2019 and delayed by the health crisis, the investigation conducted by the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) issued its conclusions on Friday. The Lurel law is generally respected.

Since the promulgation of the Lurel law in 2013, the quantity of added sugars in products sold in overseas territories must not be greater than that of products marketed in France. A law that also applies to products specific to the French overseas departments and territories. To verify that the provisions of the law are respected, “the DGCCRF carried out a survey on soft drinks without alcohol containing no fruit juice (sodas, energy drinks). These are generally very caloric drinks, poor in essential nutrients (vitamins and minerals) and of which consumption has been proven to contribute significantly to the intake of sugars in the diet.“, details an agent of the DGCCRF during an audio-conference.

Thus, the services of this state body conducted an investigation in Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Mayotte and Réunion, where 28 establishments were checked. To carry out this undertaking, the nutritional declarations appearing on the targeted metropolitan products were brought together in order to compare them with the same overseas products. The main objective being to “monitor the application of article L 3232-5 of the public health code“, specifies the DGCCRF. After various checks, the results were therefore delivered.

Réunion La 1ère conducted its survey in September 2021:

The well respected Lurel law

In the soft drinks department, the non-compliance rate is very low. Out of around 50 product references present both in France and in the French overseas departments and territories, only one soda does not comply with the law. The latter, marketed in Guyana and imported from Tunisia, was the subject of a recall to the manufacturer by the State services.

Likewise, on products specific to the overseas market, 13 drinks were examined and “only one energy drink marketed in Mayotte is found to be non-compliant“, underlines in this audio-conference the DGCCRF. To this must be added two drinks on sale in Guyana which are the subject of in-depth research following suspicions of too high sugar contents. In fine, in a press release, the DGCCRF concludes that “only a very small fraction of product references has a sugar content greater than the highest content in the family of products in France“.





Real health problems in the overseas territories

The results of this investigation are therefore far from the fears raised by an article published in the Canard enchaîné on August 25. Entitled “All sugar“, the paper accused the DGCCRF of delaying the publication of the results of the said investigation. This had provoked an outcry among Victorin Lurel and Hélène Vainqueur, at the origin of the Lurel law. The two Guadeloupean parliamentarians had asked the Minister of the Economy Bruno the Mayor of “make this report public immediately in order to better monitor the application of the law and put an end to these deceptive and dangerous industrial practices“. The DGCCRF had denied the accusations of the satirical weekly, arguing that the delay was due to the Covid crisis. Today, the results of the investigation show that the law is generally respected. Nevertheless, the health problems linked to the overconsumption of sugar in the Overseas Territories are very present.

In 2019, the Research Institute for Development (IRD) published a report on food and nutrition in the Overseas Territories, commissioned by the Directorate General for Health. The results were overwhelming. Thus, diabetes affects 14% of Reunion, 11% of Guadeloupe and 10% of Martinique, against a national average of 5%.

With regard to obesity, the results are alarming, since in Martinique for example, 33% of adult women and 21% of adult men are obese. Equivalent results in Guadeloupe and Guyana, but exploding for adult women in Mayotte, where this figure reaches 47%. Comorbidities which are aggravating factors with the COVID-19 virus.