The lifting of compelling reasons announced for November 1

The High Commissioner announces in a letter that it will no longer be necessary to prove an overriding reason to enter New Caledonia. Vaccination, screening test on arrival and isolation, however, remain compulsory.

This is an announcement long awaited by both Caledonians wishing to travel and people looking to come to us, to visit their families or to discover the country.

The compelling reasons for entering New Caledonia must be lifted as of Monday, November 1.

The high commissioner notified the country’s political leaders by letter of this decision.

A measure that is no longer justified

“Today, the incidence rates show that the risk of contamination is higher locally and that the restrictions on the freedom to come and go do not carry any serious health risk.“explains Patrice Faure to justify this decision.

The compelling reasons had been put in place at the start of the health crisis to try to protect New Caledonia, then free from Covid. But the pandemic has caught up with the country and these measures are no longer justified.

Maintaining isolation

However, to come to New Caledonia, several conditions will remain in force. You must already be fully vaccinated, undergo a Covid screening on arrival and for the time being, observe a septaine, at home or in a hotel.

Measures which according to the High Commissioner “will continue to guarantee the robustness of the current health balance“.

When will the sky open?

On the side of local government, it will now be necessary to adapt. The device must be studied at a collegiality meeting on Tuesday, November 2. Remember that flights to or from New Caledonia remain subject to government requisitions. The opening of the borders is currently scheduled for December 31.

Caledonians are still waiting for a greater openness of the sky, with in particular the authorization to go to Australia or New Zealand, two neighboring countries which have not yet opened their borders to us.

More information to come

Read the letter sent by Patrice Faure below:













© DR

Update with Brigitte Whaap

© nouvelleecaledonie