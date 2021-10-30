The neighbors’ comparison – Didier goes from the Opel Mokka X to the Mokka without X

He owned many cars, “sedans and station wagons”. And then, like many motorists, he chose an SUV “for its practicality”. Because Didier l’Alsacien is a sales agent in herbal medicine and to visit his clients in the medical profession, he travels a lot and needs space in his car to transport his products. So in 2017, he bought a second-hand, for 20,000 euros, a 25,000 km Opel Mokka X, “for its attractive price, and its livability”. He chose the 136hp CDTI diesel version, “the fashion of the time”. Today, he discovers the new Mokka, which has lost an X and which is mostly available in gasoline. It is therefore with an approaching power, of 130hp, that he makes his first laps of the wheels with the descendant of his car.















He was obviously struck from the outset by the difference in design. Even if he finds similarities between his Mokka x and the new model. “There are some common elements in the grille. But the new styling, and these squarer lines are very much in tune with the times.”. Inside, the difference is also obvious to him. The two digital panels, of course “and the automatic gearbox, without a gear lever. Mine is manual, it’s a first for me”. He also discovered equipment that did not exist at the time, such as adaptive governor and lane keeping. And find that the new Mokka “made less plastic” than his.

Carplay and Android unnecessary

On the equipment side, he is not overwhelmed. Carplay and Android connectivity? “I never use the phone while driving”. But the regulator is his thing. “It saved me points on my license.” His Mokka X is equipped with it, but the adaptive regulator of the new model appeals to him. Even the auto transmission, a first for him, has found a new fan. “In three minutes the fold is taken”.















But what strikes him the most, or rather the least, is that the size of the new Mokka has not changed, it has even fallen by more than 10 cm. “The trunk is not bigger either and it is important for me if I change car. This is one of the complaints I make with my Mokka X”. Obviously remains the engine. Does switching from diesel to gasoline fundamentally change how you drive? “Not really. I don’t feel the difference between the two models. Except the silence of the gasoline engine compared to mine”.











At the time of letting go of the steering wheel of the new Mokka to find that of his Mokka X, Didier is therefore not totally disoriented. The 10 cm in length lost by the newcomer does not disturb him. “Especially since the trunk is equivalent, even if it remains too small”. The switch from diesel to gasoline? “The consumption seems equivalent. I make 6.2 l on average with my diesel, and this engine seems to do the same.” So when the time comes to change car, his has reached 80,000 km today, he will think about tasting another Mokka. “If I stay with Opel” he specifies Memorandum to the Alsatian blitz concessionaire: Didier is commercial.

Opel Mokka X 1.6 CDTI 136 (2017) Opel Mokka 1.2 turbo 130 (2021) Power 136hp at 3,500 rpm 130hp at 5,500rpm Couple 320Nm 230Nm Poids 1504 g 1275 kg Consumption 4.7 l / 100km 4.9 l / 100km Length 4.27m 4.15m Box dimensions 356 liters 350 liters





