The “Netflix festival” is not one, the cinema owners relax

Mlenny via Getty Images The operators of rooms had asked Netflix to “renounce in all responsibility for its project” of festival (photo illustration).

CINEMA – New episode of the adventures of an American giant in the country of cultural exception: Netflix announced this Thursday, October 28 the details of its “film club”, projections on the big screen feared in a sector weakened by the crisis.

For several days, the film industry has been indignant at Netflix’s supposed intention to organize a series of screenings in arthouse cinemas, which have struggled to fill their theaters since the pandemic and to cope with the avalanche of film releases.

Finally, the “Netflix film club”, organized at the Institut Lumière in Lyon and at the Cinémathèque française, is much more modest than the “festival” that these professionals feared. The American group had been able to speak with certain independent rooms upstream.

Industry players feared an initiative that could pit anti-Netflix operators against their colleagues more inclined to work with the platform, but ultimately two non-commercial institutions were chosen.

Unpublished previews

Three Netflix films will be screened in preview during this “cycle”: God’s hand, chronicle of the childhood of Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, and The Lost Daughter, directorial debut by British actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, as well as Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial, a comedy starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The other six are films already released this year on the platform.

This choice also exempts Netflix from requesting an exemption to the media chronology, which in France prohibits films released in theaters from being broadcast simultaneously on other channels, in order to preserve a network of cinemas unique in the world.





And the American giant, who has been keeping his eyes on French cinema for months, setting up training programs or producing new films by Jean-Pierre Jeunet or Dany Boon, can continue to show his good understanding with two institutions of cinephilia.

He is already a patron, for an unspecified amount, of the Cinémathèque française, financing the new restoration of a legendary film, the Napoleon by Abel Gance. As for the Lumière Institute in Lyon, Netflix was still present there in force this year for the Lumière Festival, with four films and a Lumière Prize awarded to Jane Campion, whose last film was produced by the platform.

The institution also has the particularity of having the same director, Thierry Frémaux, as the Cannes Film Festival – the latter does not select films from platforms that do not come out in theaters in France, unlike, for example, the Mostra.

“No competition”

Will this programming be enough to reassure professional organizations?

They were windy in recent days, denouncing a stab in the back as the media timeline, more truly adapted to the upheavals in the sector, is in the process of being revised after months of discussions between the parties.

The independent cinema, one of the most important in the world and financed in particular by a system of redistribution of receipts in cinemas, was particularly worried.

Independent distributors denounced a “short-term attraction” for viewers, which would amount to “medium-term suicide” for cinemas.

“Netflix has heard the remarks of the profession and the arguments presented, and will not compete with other films in arthouse theaters”, welcomes Thursday to AFP the general delegate of the National Federation of French cinemas (FNCF), Marc-Olivier Sebbag.

Cinemas and platforms are now willing to become partners: “We are no longer in a period of conflict”, he assures us, in a context where the health crisis has marked the triumph of platforms, which are investing billions in production, on the traditional world of cinema, which struggles to bring spectators back into the cinema …

