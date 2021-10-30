More

    the new Blood and Gold hero victim of Kakuta against OL?

    Victim of a blow to a knee last week against FC Metz (4-1), in a shock with Oukidja, Ignatius Ganago was not retained in the group of RC Lens by Franck Haise against OL.

    Entered during the game against Metz after several weeks of absence, Gaël Kakuta could for his part regain a starting position, in support of two attackers, a priori Arnaud Kalimuendo and Florian Sotoca. According to L’Équipe, this return could come at the expense of Wesley Saïd, despite his double against the Lorraine club.

    Against the Messins, the coach of RC Lens had aligned three attackers but he could return to a formula with a number 10 behind two attackers. Moreover, this same Haise has no reason to change his defensive animation which has given him satisfaction since the start of the season.

    For the shock of the 12th day of Ligue 1 against OL (9 p.m.), Franck Haise could make a meaningful choice in his starting team by incorporating the ghost Gaël Kakuta to the detriment of the new hero Wesley Saïd?

