The Oculus Quest will soon be renamed Meta Quest

In this message, we learn that the Oculus brand, bought in 2014 for $ 2 billion, will gradually fade from the group’s communication. From now on, “Facebook” is no more than the name of the social network and no longer designates the entire ecosystem of Mark Zuckerberg, which has therefore become Meta. From the beginning of 2022, the Oculus Quest will adopt the name of Meta Quest.

For its part, the Oculus mobile app will become the Meta Quest app, while the Oculus Home interface transforms into Horizon Home, Horizon being the brand in which Meta will encompass all of its immersive social experiences. Horizon Home will make it possible to invite friends to its social space in the form of avatars, to watch videos together or to join games and applications together. If that makes you nostalgic for the PS3, tell yourself that Sony recently renewed the PlayStation Home brand. Just in case.