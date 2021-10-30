The Oculus Quest will soon be renamed Meta Quest

In this message, we learn that the Oculus brand, bought in 2014 for $ 2 billion, will gradually fade from the group’s communication. From now on, “Facebook” is no more than the name of the social network and no longer designates the entire ecosystem of Mark Zuckerberg, which has therefore become Meta. From the beginning of 2022, the Oculus Quest will adopt the name of Meta Quest.
For its part, the Oculus mobile app will become the Meta Quest app, while the Oculus Home interface transforms into Horizon Home, Horizon being the brand in which Meta will encompass all of its immersive social experiences. Horizon Home will make it possible to invite friends to its social space in the form of avatars, to watch videos together or to join games and applications together. If that makes you nostalgic for the PS3, tell yourself that Sony recently renewed the PlayStation Home brand. Just in case.
“We want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product. We are all very attached to the Oculus brand, and this decision has been very difficult to make. Although we are removing the name, I can assure you that Oculus’ original vision remains deeply rooted in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption of VR today.“, explains Andrew Bosworth.
Be careful, contrary to what these comments suggest, the Oculus brand will not disappear completely. Oculus Studios will not change its name, moreover. “The term withdraw was too strong (I’m reviewing my post), Oculus will continue to be part of our software portfolio for developer tools and things like Oculus StudiosAndrew Bosworth then clarified on Twitter.
In any case, this new organization implies a change that should please a lot of users: the obligation to create a Facebook account to connect to the Quest will disappear in the course of next year. Of course, the company is still the same, but the superfluous link that had been established between the player account and the social network Facebook will therefore disappear as soon as possible.
