The panda’s black and white coat is actually great camouflage

Black ears and eyes, a white head, black legs connected to a predominantly white body. The giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) is an iconic animal recognizable by its inimitable two-tone coat. But why is the mammal black and white? This is a question that has long puzzled scientists.

If we know that its thick fur protects it from the cold of its natural habitat, its coloring remains relatively imbued with mystery. A study published this week in the journal Scientific Reports lifts the veil on this enigma. His conclusion: the panda may not look like it, but he’s a real master of camouflage.

As with other animals such as zebras, killer whales or skunks, different theories have been put forward to explain the function of the two-colored coat of A. melanoleuca. Some had already assumed that he could allow him to blend into the highland forests in which he lives. It remained to demonstrate it.

“I couldn’t see the giant panda in the pictures”

For Professor Tim Caro of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol and his team, it all started with photos of individuals immortalized in their natural environment. “Our Chinese colleagues sent us photographs and I couldn’t see the giant panda in the pictures“, he explained in a statement.

© Nokelainen et al., Scientific Reports

To go further, the researchers analyzed the images with different techniques and especially by considering different visions. We tend to look at things with our human vision. However, whether it is about visual acuity, color perception or even shapes, most animals do not see at all like us.

“If I couldn’t see [le panda] with my good primate eyes it meant that any carnivorous predators with their poorer vision might not see it either“, continued Pr. Caro. The 15 photos studied were taken from a distance of 5 to 150 meters in sunny or snowy environments.

Their analysis found that the black portions of the panda’s coat blended very well among tree trunks and shadows, while the white portions mingled with foliage and snow when there was any. The two formed a sort of intermediate color that filled the gap between the very dark and very light visual elements of the landscape.

Contours that become blurry from a distance

The researchers discovered that the mammal also played on another kind of defensive camouflage known in English as “disruptive coloring”. From a certain distance, the contrasts created by the black and white portions of the panda make its outlines more and more difficult to distinguish.

© Nokelainen et al., Scientific Reports

The phenomenon appeared more pronounced in the models considering the feline and canine visions and therefore those of possible predators of pandas. “We have already seen this effect in animals like moths but never in a mammal.“, noted Pr. Caro to the New Scientist.

Finally, by conducting a comparative analysis with other species, the team concluded that the giant panda’s ability to mingle with its environment was comparable to that of other animals traditionally considered to be well camouflaged.

“The sparse photographic evidence allowed us to examine the appearance of the giant panda in its natural environment for the first time“said Dr. Ossi Nokelainen of the University of Jyväskylä in Finland and lead author of the study.”The results totally destroy the myth that pandas are highly visible in their natural habitat“.

A compromise in the face of a snowy or hot environment

“The giant panda seems visible to us because of the short viewing distances and the strange scenery: when you see them, in a photo or in a zoo, it is always up close and often in a setting that does not reflect their natural habitat.“, supported Professor Nick Scott-Samuel, also of the School of Psychological Science and co-author of the report.

In these same contexts, animals also appear quite clean. However, the study showed that the mud which often dirties their coat further strengthens the camouflage. “From a more realistic predator perspective, the giant panda is actually quite well camouflaged“, he continued.





The black and white fur would be a kind of compromise, according to Prof. Caro, while the natural environment of the species is snowy in winter and hot in summer. “Some animals change the color of their coat according to the seasons – for example being brown in summer and white in winter – but [le panda] do not do that“, he justified.

Giant pandas, which weigh a hundred kilograms in adulthood, are not very exposed to predators except humans. However, babies remain vulnerable to attacks from snow leopards, black bears, martens and jackals.

Read also :

A panda totally ignores the advances of a female trying to mate

Study reveals why pandas like to roll in horse dung