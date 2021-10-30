The Paris Bourse ends a solid month of October above 6,800 points

The Paris Bourse ended up 0.38% on Friday and ended October with a gain of 4.76%, as corporate results erased fears about inflation from investors’ minds.

The flagship CAC 40 index gained 26.12 points to 6,830.34 points. Over the week as a whole, it rose 1.44%. Since January 1, the stock market has advanced 23.04%.

The Parisian rating has evolved sharply down most of the day, but rose from the opening of Wall Street.

If the index with strong technological coloring Nasdaq fell by 0.20% at the time of the Parisian close, the flagship index Dow Jones nibbled 0.07%.

Like a busy week, investors saw numerous results on Friday. In Paris, most of them were still solid, from EssilorLuxottica to Safran via TF1, Air France-KLM, and even Ubisoft.

Macroeconomic news was not to be outdone: GDP in the euro zone saw another robust increase in the third quarter, bringing the member countries of the single currency closer to their pre-pandemic levels.

However, the stronger than expected rise in inflation in the euro zone, in September to 4.1% over one year, the highest rate of price increase in more than 13 years, turned the bond market upside down.





European sovereign rates have risen sharply, the high level of inflation putting further pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy. Its president Christine Lagarde reiterated Thursday that the scenario of an increase in key interest rates in 2022 was not envisaged.

The German 10-year rate gained three basis points to -0.10%. The 10-year French took seven basis points to 0.28%.

The solid aerial

The reopening of borders and the resumption of air traffic during the summer boosted the revenues of the French group Safran in the third quarter, which gained 1.72% to 116.04 euros. Air France-KLM (+ 3.12% to 4.07 euros) also praised “a good summer season, which enabled it to reduce its losses.

Airbus finished down 1.25% but remains slightly up over the week at 110.60 euros, while Aéroports de Paris has gained 0.88% to 114.90 euros.

EssilorLuxottica, TFI and Ubisoft applauded

The global optical giant EssilorLuxottica (+ 3.49% to 178.90 euros) has again raised its forecasts for 2021, after sales up in the third quarter, above their pre-pandemic level.

The TF1 television group (+ 6.99% to 9.26 euros) saw its sales increase by 10% in the third quarter and its profit was maintained despite an increase in costs.

