“The players have to expect a very, very difficult game” against Angers

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

OGC Nice is asserting itself as a serious contender for European markets. Currently third, Christophe Galtier’s men end a busy week with the trip to Angers tomorrow at 1pm on the occasion of the 12th day of Ligue 1. In a press conference, the champion coach of France with Lille returned to his management of the Aiglons workforce. For him, absences cannot be excuses. “You have two attitudes to have when you are absent by injury, by non-qualification or by absence for personal reasons … to say that everything is falling apart. But no! There is a workforce, there is has players who have been working for 17-18 weeks now, together (…) either you endure the situation of absentees or you rely on the living forces. And the living forces of a squad are the able-bodied players. will not feel sorry for the absence of each other says the former coach of Saint-Etienne. A few years before, when I started, I had read a paper from a very great coach who said “every time that there is a long-term injury, we must ask the club to recruit another player, it is useless to have the workforce. There is the opportunity that presents itself for these boys. They must feel that they have total confidence on the part of their partners, the technical staff, the management … we must put them in the best psychological conditions so that they can flourish. . “He concludes.

“If we take the match in Troyes as our benchmark, we don’t need to travel”

Asked about the trip to Angers, he urges his men to avoid at all costs the same performance as during the defeat of the Nice in Troyes (1 – 0). “If we take as a benchmark (the match against) Troyes, we do not need to move! If we have as a benchmark certain away matches like Saint-Etienne, even in Nantes when we were in difficulty, at the less determination we had, the more respect for the organization, it will be more interesting. ” Faced with an SCO who is still 6th in Ligue 1, Galtier warns his players about the difficulty of the meeting. “We must take as a benchmark this kind of behavior, investment and attitude. We keep what was done well in these two games to add something further for the Angers game. expect a very, very difficult game! If my players expect a difficult game, they will make it very difficult for Angers. ”





🎥The words of coach Galtier at a press conference before the trip to the lawn of the @AngersSCO#SCOOGCN – OGC Nice (@ogcnice) October 30, 2021