The powerful solar flare that just occurred will create auroras this weekend

Thursday, October 28, the active region AR 2887 produced a powerful eruption at 3.35 p.m. UT, i.e. 5.35 p.m. Paris time. Its intensity has been rated X-1, making it a major event – X is the category above Class B, C, and M flares – not seen on the Sun’s surface for a long time, but not the highest on the scale used by astronomers (X-2 is 10 times more powerful, and so on).

Images taken by the SDO probe of the tsunami (or Moreton wave) consecutive to the class X1 solar flare. © Nasa, SDO



The solar flare of October 28, known as Halloween, immediately triggered a tsunami on a part of our Star turned towards the Earth. The plasma wave has swept over more than 100,000 kilometers, informs the Spaceweather site, at a speed of 700 km / s. ! This is called a “Moreton wave”, recalls the space weather site, in reference to the astrophysicist Gail Moreton who was the first to observe one in 1959.

Polar lights for Halloween!

The matter powerfully ejected by the active region AR 2887, which appears as a large archipelago of dark spots in the visible, on the photosphere, is currently crossing interplanetary space at an estimated speed of 1,260 km / s. This is good news for aurora lovers, and of course the photographers who hunt them, because the shock of the CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) on the magnetosphere, followed by the interaction of solar particles with those of the upper atmosphere, should be visible in sumptuous aurora dances from this Saturday, October 30, after the plasma has traveled the some 150 million kilometers that separate. Locals and travelers located in …

