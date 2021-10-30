The price of fuel is still increasing!

From November 1, the price of petroleum products increases once again in Guyana, as in the other overseas departments. Two “exceptional” aid measures are nonetheless planned.

Fuel prices hit record highs! From November 1, the maximum cost of Diesel reaches € 1.65 / l against € 1.53 / l in October, an increase of € 0.12. That of unleaded stood at 1.87 € / l against 1.79 € / l the previous month, an increase of 0.08 €.

The 12.5 kg liquefied petroleum gas cylinder increases by 1.24 € and thus increases to 28.78 €.

The Prefecture explains this exceptional increase: “The progress of vaccination against Covid-19, which bodes well for an end to the health crisis, and the resumption of air and road traffic are supporting the demand for fuel in Europe and North America. Thus leading to an increase in the price of Brent oil”.

But faced with this rise in energy prices which is impacting low-income households, the Government is implementing two measures that are equally “exceptional”:





All households benefiting from the “Energy check” will automatically be allocated an aid of 100 €. It will reach them in December 2021, without any formalities to be carried out;

Anyone residing in France whose monthly net income is less than 2,000 euros (per person) will receive an inflation allowance, in the amount of 100 €. No action will be necessary.

Details on these aids are available on this link. 21,000 households are concerned in Guyana according to the Prefecture.