“The priority remains my children and my husband”: Karine Ferri, her tender confidences on her family life

Followed by the cameras of 50’Inside, this Saturday, October 30, 2021, Karine Ferri opened – exclusively and for the first time – the doors of her house. During her interview, the flagship host of TF1 confided a little more about her daily life alongside her little tribe.

With the recent release of his book A life in balance published on October 7 (ed. Robert Laffont) – in which Karine Ferri deals with her family life – it is with great joy that the host recently affected by Covid-19 confided a little more on his family life. Living in Brittany alongside her husband, the former footballer Yoann Gourcuff (now retired), the mother of Claudia (born in 2018) and Maël (born in 2015) live peacefully alongside those she cherishes daily : “The priority remains my children and my husband.“





A life torn between Brittany and Paris

Often on the move for her work, Karine Ferri has also returned in her portrait to her absence and what her children think of it: “Today they have understood that mom also thrives in her work. And that to have a fully fulfilled mother, Mom also needed to find the trays [de télévision].“And to leave serenely, the latter knows that she can count on her husband to watch over her cherubs when she is not around.

As she previously indicated in her book, when she is in Paris, Karine Ferri systematically slips a computer in her luggage in order to maintain contact with her husband and children. In addition, she also takes care of taking some drawings of her children to be always with them: “As soon as I arrive in Paris, I love them on my fridge or I frame them and hang them on the walls of my room. So my children are always with me a little. “