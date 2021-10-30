the prison would have ruined the career of Lucas Hernandez

In an interview with Marca, Mauricio Gonzalez, lawyer for Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, spoke out on the appeal accepted by the Spanish courts concerning a failure to comply with a removal measure, punishable by six months’ imprisonment: “I am surprised that it is pointed out that Lucas has avoided jail. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid overturned an unfair decision against my client which involved his entry into prison. We were silent in front of all comments, but the truthful information of the proceedings was not addressed. The first untruth is that Lucas has not served the sentence imposed and it is false. He served his 31-day sentence for the benefit of the community by collaborating with an association in 2017. This sentence is not, to date, entered in the criminal record. “





Also in the columns of the Spanish daily, the lawyer of the 2018 World champion even admitted that a sentence imposed on his client could have broken his career: “It should have been done urgently because it resulted in the deprivation of my client’s liberty. It could have happened that Lucas went to jail and, six months later, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, as it did, rules against it. This stint in prison would have destroyed Lucas’ professional career, as well as his personal life. It was therefore justified that the three magistrates of section 26 of the Audiencia Provincial urgently suspend the sentence one day before the imprisonment pronounced by the judge. ”