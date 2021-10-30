“The rise of signals in wastewater” raises fears of an epidemic resumption, according to Obépine

“Since the end of September, the beginning of October, we have observed (…) in certain sectors a rise in the signals in wastewater from treatment plants,” said Vincent Maréchal, co-founder of the Epidemiological Observatory in Wastewater ( Obépine).

“The resumption of viral circulation has been confirmed in metropolitan France”, according to Public Health France in its weekly update Friday, October 29. A recovery which is also confirmed in wastewater.

An “early signal” was observed, according to Vincent Maréchal, professor of virology at Sorbonne University and co-founder of the Epidemiological Observatory in Wastewater (Obépine), with Franceinfo this Saturday, October 30.

“Since the end of August and the beginning of September, out of the 200 wastewater treatment plants that we monitor, that is to say more than 30% of the French population, we have seen a very significant decrease in signals, something of very encouraging, ”he explained.

“And then, since the end of September, the beginning of October, we observe in a very scattered way, either a stop of the decrease, or in certain sectors, a rise of the signals in the waste water of the treatment plants. We can see this trend s’ to remain in the long term, “continued Vincent Maréchal.

A context conducive to epidemic recovery





“Talking about a wave is still a little early, talking about a recovery, which is expected elsewhere, indeed, it is quite possible”, added the co-founder of the Obépine.

According to him, this recovery could well be caused by the weather and the temperatures which are cooling.

“We are entering an autumn-winter period, very conducive to the circulation of respiratory viruses”, he recalled, before adding: “The masks are lowered, hand washing is perhaps less respected, we ventilate less our premises because it’s cold. And then, even if vaccination is very important today, there is still a reservoir of unvaccinated people. We can think of children, of the elderly who were vaccinated at the very beginning. year and whose immunity may be going down. “

Hospitalizations on the rise

On Friday, Public Health France warned against the increase in infections, “hospital admissions and critical care are on the rise again”, it was pointed out.

The threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded “in 44 metropolitan departments” and is “increasing or stable in all regions”. In the week of October 18, it “reached 73 per 100,000 inhabitants in Pays de la Loire (+ 52%) and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (+ 1%), and 71 in Île-de-France (-0 , 2%) “.

Across the country, “5,276 cases were diagnosed per day” on average over the week concerned.

In addition, “the number of new hospitalizations increased slightly (1,281, + 2%), with a higher increase in new critical care admissions (346, + 12%)”. Currently, some 6,500 Covid patients are hospitalized, including a little more than 1,000 in critical care, reserved for the most serious cases.