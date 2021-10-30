The streaker of OM-PSG still taunts Messi

Paris Saint-Germain were held in check against OM during the Classic. A match during which some excesses were to be deplored.

The meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille are always events not to be missed for football lovers. The last Classic unfortunately did not give any goals. However, the match was rich in emotions, especially in the stands. We will note a very nice atmosphere despite the throwing of projectiles on the players of Paris Saint-Germain during the corners or the intrusion on the field of an OM supporter, who also annihilated an opportunity of Leo Messi . A supporter who has been talked about a lot.





Leo Messi still takes it for his rank

And obviously, he recently redid his own. In a video that can be seen on social networks, we can indeed see the individual again (no doubt when he is released from police custody), respond to a few curious people. In his show, the OM fan even slips a ‘Messi fuck’. Enough to make Internet users react, already a little surprised that the individual took only a simple reminder of the law to have entered the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome in full Classic. This overflow could also cost Olympique de Marseille one point in the standings. The Marseille club was already on probation after the excesses that took place on the lawn of Nice. In addition to that, an anti-LPF tifo and 12 arrests of supporters will also be studied by the LFP on Tuesday, November 3. Marseille will therefore have to prepare for all possible scenarios.

THEOM-PSG’s streaker insults Messi in a video: