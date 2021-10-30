the strong mobilization against the coup d’etat repressed with violence

Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of Khartoum and over 70 other cities across the country this Saturday, October 30, to demand the reestablishment of a government led by civilians. in order to put the country back on the path of democracy, after the military coup of last Monday. In Omdourman, three people were killed and several others injured.

Blood was still spilled in Sudan during the day of demonstrations against the military coup, Saturday, October 30. The army and the rapid support forces did not hesitate to shoot directly at the demonstrators who marched across the country, reports our correspondent Eliott Brachet from Khartoum. As tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demand the release of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who remains under house arrest, and the departure of the ruling military junta, the crackdown was brutal.

In a few minutes, pickups rolled into all the neighborhoods and the soldiers fired with the Douchka machine gun and the Kalashnikov rifle. Caregivers confirm that they aimed at the head and upper body. In Omdourman, Khartoum’s twin city, three protesters were killed by security forces, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ union. They were killed as they made their way towards Parliament in Omdurman, a meeting point for protesters.

According to the doctors’ union, several other protesters were injured by live ammunition. Tear gas was also thrown in an attempt to disperse the thousands of demonstrators, but they managed to cross the bridges that had been blocked by the army and thus flowed from eastern Khartoum towards Sittine Avenue. from the capital. ” On October 30, al-Burhan is in Kober “Chanted the protesters,”Kober “ being the military prison where the deposed president, Omar al-Bashir, is detained.





To translate: the soldiers, authors of the coup d’etat, in court, is one of the claims of the protesters who refuse to endorse the military regime and who call for 100% civilian power.

” Going back is not possible », Also chant the demonstrators who express, this Saturday, their opposition to the coup in Khartoum and in more than seventy Sudanese cities. Gatherings also took place in around 40 cities around the world.

Gatherings in the neighborhoods of Khartoum

Since the end of the morning, the demonstrators first gathered in each district to converge on the main axes, south of the airport. At the intersection of two main streets in Khartoum, the demonstrators were already numerous at the beginning of the afternoon, reported Eliott Brachet, who described a massive mobilization, with thousands, even tens of thousands of people marching for nearly 5 km.

There were families who had come from far away, by car, the young people on the roofs of the vehicles made the “V” for victory. Some carried Sudanese flags, others placards demanding the fall of the ruling military junta. ” General al-Burhan is decried everywhere. He will end up in the same prison as Omar al-Bashir »Chanted the demonstrators, referring to one of the slogans of the day.

A little higher, on the avenue of the airport, barbed wire was laid out by the soldiers. Bridges connecting Khartoum to the nearby towns of Omdurman and Bahri have also been blocked by military vehicles. The aim was to prevent the processions from converging on places of power and the army from being overwhelmed by the number of demonstrators.

In some places, the Quick Support Force pick-ups were also back, topped with machine guns.

Despite the cut in telecommunications, the Sudanese mobilized en masse against this coup by displaying Sudanese flags and chanting ” Military diet cannot be condoned ” or ” this country is ours and our government is civil »As they marched through the districts of the capital. At the end of the day, they set up new barricades, expecting the return of the soldiers. The demonstrators remain determined to continue their process of civil disobedience. And for them, a certainty: out of the question to negotiate with the military council.

