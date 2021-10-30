“The tide is rising and our feet are wet” – Release

Since the beginning of October, the Obépine network has seen indicators of the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater start to rise again in certain wastewater treatment plants.

Between vaccination and their delisting, Covid-19 screening tests are used less and less. To follow the evolution of the epidemic, one method remains robust: that of monitoring wastewater. Vincent Maréchal is professor of virology at Sorbonne University and co-founder of the Obépine network. At the level of two samples per week in 200 wastewater treatment plants scattered around France, this consortium is tracking the presence of the coronavirus. And, since the beginning of October, the expert has seen some figures start to rise again.

What are your latest observations?

Until the beginning of October, in almost all of the wastewater treatment plants, the Covid-19 figures were going down. But the evolution has changed for 50% of them. Some are on a set, so that means that we are importing the virus in a stable manner. Others clearly see the virus on the rise. What is all the more annoying is that for some stations the decrease that we noted before October stopped too early. That is, the level of traffic was still quite significant. In other words, the increase starts, in certain cases, on a level which is not zero.

Are there territories more affected than others?





Versailles, Reims, Lyon, Lille, Aix-en-Provence, Alençon… The stations where it starts again are very scattered, there is a regional disparity in restarting. It reminds me of a fire that we haven’t quite put out. Twigs from this summer have remained alight. So now we have fire starts that are likely to start all over the place.

How big is this increase?

When we have only one station out of 200 that has different results, we say to ourselves that we may have a little problem or that a statistical phenomenon is causing things to oscillate. Here, we are at more than 100 stations which oscillate. Also, in a number of cities, we find contamination levels equivalent to those of September 2020, that is to say just before the peak in October. There, the situation is still much less degraded than in October 2020. To summarize, the tide is rising and we have wet feet.

So it starts again… What is to blame?

We are already seeing a decline in barrier gestures. Then, like last year, we are dealing with a much more contagious variant, the delta variant. We are also facing weather conditions that favor this recovery. The autumn-winter period is colder, which has an impact on the virus but also on the behavior of people. They will tend to shut themselves up, to drop the masks… The fourth parameter is that for the virus to circulate, there must be people infected. However, all age groups have not yet been vaccinated. Also, the immunity of all people vaccinated at the beginning of the year is slowly decreasing.

What should we do then?

People should be encouraged to give a third injection of the vaccine to boost their immunity. The second public health message to convey is that we must pay attention to barrier gestures: we must maintain the mask, we must maintain hand washing, we must maintain the ventilation of the premises … Finally, we must understand that we are dealing with early warning signals. It is important to take this into account early and not wait for the situation to heat up.

Can we therefore speak of a fifth wave?

It bothers me to decide on that. . We are emerging from the quieter zone of 5,000 cases per day. Yesterday, there were 6,500 new cases. We start again on an active circulation, a rise. From there to talking about a new wave … We will review the point in a week or two.