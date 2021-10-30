the truth about his state of health finally revealed

Celine Dion’s life has not been a long quiet river in recent years. Indeed, after the loss of her René, her throat virus and her weight loss, she is exhausted! The singer was forced to cancel concerts over new health concerns. She said she will quickly get back on her feet and come back on stage. Unfortunately, a source confided in our colleague here is and this goal seems impossible to achieve … We tell you!

Céline Dion, the diva of the 90s!

Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas was a big hit with fans. Indeed, after the pandemic crisis and the work on her villa, she spent a lot of time in her native country with her family. So, the time has come for her to return to her new home located in the Summerlin neighborhood, west of the Las Vegas Strip. The mother hen thought above all about the well-being of her children: ” Céline wants to get closer to the places of activity of her sons (…) The house is also very close to the best private schools, which she envisages for her youngest sons ”.

Bad news to tell your fans

It was last October 19, Celine Dion announced sad news to all her audience. Indeed, she was still suffering from health problems and had to cancel her shows. Impossible for the diva to keep them while she is in a very worrying state: ” My heart is broken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words. […] I have to focus on my health to get better quickly ”. On the other hand, the whole family of Celine Dion is worried, because the singer no longer has any strength at all. According to the testimony of a relative: ” She can no longer get out of bed, nor move, nor walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet which paralyzes her. She is very weak and has lost much weight ”. The mother of three can no longer take care of her children as she would like. Mostly twins Nelson and Eddy who are still small.





His goal is to get back on stage as quickly as possible!

Fortunately, Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, tells us more about the state of the world star. She tried to reassure everyone, especially the fans, during her interview with Paris Match ” What is happening to him is painful. But there is nothing serious, otherwise she would have told me. Céline doesn’t hesitate to open up and ask for advice when something goes wrong. I know she’s in good spirits “. Indeed, Celine Dion has always been a fighter. She has overcome many hardships like the loss of her dear and loving one. The artist will still have the strength and courage to overcome this umpteenth obstacle. The luck that she has is that she is not alone. All her relatives are around her to perk her up.

Celine Dion recovering

She can focus only on her health and recovery. ” If things don’t get better, she could be arrested for several months or even a year. Because her symptoms are more worrying than expected. “, continues to explain the source to us. But being away from her fans for a long time is a drama for Celine Dion: ” She is petrified by anguish to no longer be able to go back on stage ”. It doesn’t matter how long it will take the singer to recover. His fans will be waiting for him. And, she will come back again to carry out her show as she knows how to do so well. All the editorial staff Objeko wish him well. And if you want more details, buy the magazine here is from this Friday, October 29.

