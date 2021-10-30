More

    the truth about the management of the Sergio Ramos case internally

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

    For weeks, the Sergio Ramos case has generated a lot of comments from PSG observers. It must be said that by obtaining the arrival of a legend from the Spanish selection and Real Madrid, the capital club no doubt hoped to be able to benefit from his services much earlier. Almost four months after his arrival, Sergio Ramos has still not played, annoyed by calf concerns.

    And while his recovery is constantly delayed, Leonardo has reframed the criticisms on the subject last night, ensuring that the club in the capital was very quiet about his convalescence. Absolute tranquility internally confirmed by RMC this Saturday. According to the radio website, “there is no internal concern today about the situation of the 35-year-old. The club repeat that its rookie is working again and again to return to his best level. But today PSG does not need a 70% player, but 100% like the others ”. PSG therefore intends to take all the time necessary to see a Sergio Ramos return to the top on the field.


    to summarize

    Sergio Ramos, the central defender of PSG, remains a capital subject while he has not played since his arrival at the Paris club. But obviously, and as Leonardo expressed after the meeting against Lille, the concern is not at all appropriate.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleCac 40: The CAC 40 ignores inflation and regains 1.44% over the week, supported by the results of its flagships
    Next articleThomas Pesquet’s return to Earth postponed due to bad weather

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC