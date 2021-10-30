the worrying figures around Lionel Messi

What follows after this advertisement

3 goals in 8 games played with Paris Saint-Germain, these are the statistics of Lionel Messi (34) since his departure from FC Barcelona. Who could have imagined, a few weeks ago, that the Pulga would experience so much difficulty making its hole near the Parc des Princes, a few weeks ago? Probably very few people. And yet, the Argentine skates in Paris. He has never found the net in Ligue 1 yet, even if the amounts have already defeated him on several occasions. Opta We also learn that Leo Messi is the player who shot the most times on goal without scoring (15 strikes, 4 on target) since the start of the 2021-2022 financial year in L1.





The six-time Ballon d’Or, which has not shaken the nets during the last 5 league games and was still powerless against LOSC this Friday (2-1, 12th day), is going through its worst series in the 5 major European leagues since October 2020. Individually, it is therefore nothing, or almost with PSG. While collectively, the Red and Blue score more without him (24 goals in 765 minutes) than with him on the green rectangle (5 goals in 550 minutes). Disturbing therefore, and unusual for one of the best performers the football world has had the chance to admire.