“There are people who want to dress up by talking about … / Ligue 1 / J12 / PSG-Lille (2-1) / SOFOOT.com

PSG, it is clearly not a pretty sight.

It is starting to become a habit for Mauricio Pochettino and his men. Led by the score and far from being attractive in the game, they managed to overthrow Lille in the last minutes to offer themselves a new victory in the snatch. “There are people who want to look good by talking about PSG. It’s a bit of a personal promotion. A bit of respect, claimed Leonardo in the mixed zone after the meeting. You can criticize, each in his role, saying that you don’t like. But doing a personal promotion is a little less beautiful. That’s why we ask everyone to calm down a bit. ”





The sports director has paid for the defense of his coach and his stars, while noting the positive balance sheet of the team. “We accept the fact of not being what we want and still have some way to go. But you can’t talk about Messi, Mbappé, Neymar or the coach like that. Or Ramos. The Spanish press play and you play the game of the Spanish press, he lamented about the Iberian defender who has still not played since his arrival. Neymar is unfairly criticized. Today he played a really great game. But if he’s a player who parties every day, he doesn’t play a game like that, it’s impossible. ”

Sorry, all is well in Paris in fact.

TB