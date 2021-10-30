“There, everything collapsed”: Justine Cordule (Large Families) anxious after an ultrasound

Pregnant with her seventh child, Justine Cordule shares, without concessions, each of his adventures with his Instagram subscribers. After revealing the sex of her unborn baby, it is with a heavy heart that the mother of the family this time announced bad news … On the social network, this Saturday, October 30, the emblematic clan of Large families: life in XXL shared his concern over the uncertain results of the second ultrasound.

Mother of siblings of (soon) seven children, Justine Cordule is used to ultrasound scans. However, following her previous control examination, the latter – accompanied by her husband, Steeve Cordule – expected to receive reassuring information. “Yesterday we went to the second ultrasound. The ultrasound where you take pleasure because baby is trained and the 3D ultrasound is normally beautiful …“, she first indicated.





Unfortunately, after several minutes of waiting, the midwife who performed this second ultrasound told him that she had to do another “as quickly as possible“in a maternity ward.”So there, everything collapsed. She sent the documents directly to the maternity ward to make an appointment as soon as possible.“, we can read. An unprecedented situation for the couple who remain in the unknown about the health of their little girl …