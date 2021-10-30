there is “a rise in the signals in the wastewater from wastewater treatment plants”, warns the Obépine network

Vincent Maréchal, professor of virology at Sorbonne University and co-founder of the Epidemiological Observatory in Wastewater (Obépine), indicated on Saturday October 30 on franceinfo that he was observing “a rise in signals [qui indiquent la présence de Covid-19] in wastewater from treatment plants “. A trend that seems to register “in the time”. Will entering winter be synonymous with the 5th wave of Covid-19? The relaxation of the French in barrier gestures and the decline in the immunity of the first vaccinated, in particular, can promote “virus recirculation”, according to him.

franceinfo: What do we see in wastewater?

Vincent Maréchal: Since the end of August and the beginning of September, out of the 200 wastewater treatment plants that we monitor, i.e. more than 30% of the French population, we have seen a very significant decrease in signals, something very encouraging. In particular, we did not observe the rebound which worries us a lot at the start of the school year. And then, since the end of September, the beginning of October, we observe in a very scattered way, either a stop of the decrease, or in certain sectors, a rise of the signals in the waste water of the treatment plants. We can see this trend lasting. And today, we have more than 100 stations whose descent in terms of signals has stopped. It is fairly widespread with lifts which, in certain areas, are quite significant. Talking about a wave is still a little early, talking about a recovery, which is expected elsewhere, indeed, it is quite possible.

Usually what are the links between your findings and hospitalizations?

We have been monitoring wastewater treatment plants for a year and a half now. We have been following nearly 200 since last January. What we are showing is that we have a very good match between the variation in the signals that we see in the treatment plants and the individual data, for example the incidence rate which is closely monitored. The second thing is that indeed, in a certain number of territories, we are even a few days ahead of variations in incidence rates. We can see it fairly well, for example in cities like Lille or Bordeaux, where we have marked changes in trend, which translate into an increase in the incidence rates in the population a few days later.

Conversely, has it ever happened that your findings did not correspond to an upward trajectory of the epidemic?





Overall, we have a very good fit on the different waves that we observed. We are on an indicator complementary to the individual indicators. It is an indicator that is an average of what is happening in a given watershed. So at the same time there is a certain robustness linked to the fact that we are looking at hundreds, even thousands, even hundreds of thousands of inhabitants. And then, the fact that we do not look at each inhabitant individually, therefore, there are oscillations. But overall, the major trends are very well respected. We are also the only indicator that has not changed since the first wave. We are able to follow what has happened, especially in Ile-de-France, since the beginning of March 2020. What worries us today is that we have a phenomenon that does not affect a ski resort. purification, but more than a hundred stations, therefore a phenomenon which is quite global and trends which are long-lasting. We had a certain amount of data which arrived last night, which confirms the observations that we had already made on the reports of last week. And then, we have a good match between these recoveries that we see and the incidence rates in a certain number of territories which are also in the process of showing a recovery as well.

Can we say that we are on a resumption of the epidemic, but for the moment under control?

Yes, we are on an early signal. It’s always very difficult to say what will become of it. The interest of these signals is to have an early message and to try to find explanations, in particular to re-pass public health messages. What are the assumptions? We have an extremely contagious virus. The second thing is the weather conditions. We are entering an autumn-winter period, very conducive to the circulation of respiratory viruses. We can also see, through the epidemic of bronchiolitis, that we are going through. There are fewer barrier gestures. It’s pretty obvious. The masks are falling, hand washing is perhaps less respected, we ventilate our premises less because it is cold. And then, even if vaccination is very important today, there is still a reservoir of unvaccinated people. We can think of children, of the elderly who were vaccinated at the very beginning of the year and whose immunity may be declining. So we have an environment, a context that can allow the virus to recirculate.