these two smartphones on sale are the same price, which one to choose?

Right now the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and 11 Lite 5G NE are enjoying a discount at RED which drops them at the same price. Two interesting phones whose differences should be taken into account.

There is no shortage of promotions on smartphones at RED. This applies to premium phones such as the iPhone 13 as well as accessible mid-range devices. The Xiaomi Mi 11 5G lite and 11 lite 5G NE fall into this second category.

Two smartphones that share many similarities: their name and their technical sheet are almost identical. But above all, their price is like two drops of water since they both benefit from a discount of 50 euros. The Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G thus drops to 289 euros, just like the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE. So which one to choose?

Design and screen

You will quickly realize that the Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G and 11 lite 5G NE have a lot in common, starting with their design.

Both smartphones opt for a curvy aesthetic, with rounded edges and angles. In both cases, the 6.55-inch screen is marked with a punch at the top left that houses the 20-megapixel selfie camera. If the back is plastic, the screen is Gorilla Glass 5.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G panel is based on AMOLED technology and offers an FHD + definition of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The same goes for the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE, which like its brother-opponent, relies on a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Suffice to say that you enjoy a fluid image, with beautiful brightness and infinite contrasts.





Photography

Regarding the number of sensors and their power … No difference! Indeed, the Mi 11 lite 5G integrates three cameras in its back module. We find in particular a main camera of 64 megapixels (f / 1.79), an ultra wide-angle of 8 megapixels (f / 2.2) and a macro lens of 5 megapixels (f / 2.4). As for the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE.

So you get decent photo versatility in both cases. Macro mode is particularly effective for capturing the smallest detail of a small subject. Likewise, the quality of the portraits is good, with good management of background blur.

Technical sheet

Finally, the only difference between the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE and Mi 11 lite 5G lies in their technical sheet. The 11 lite 5G NE takes advantage of the recent Snapdragon 778G while the Mi 11 lite 5G makes do with the Snapdragon 780. Make no mistake, you are up against two excellent midrange chips.

That said, the Snapdragon 778G is designed to deliver more power in photo and video processing using artificial intelligence as well as ISP.

Of course, this successor to the Snapdragon 668G does not forget the gaming dimension. Qualcomm announces performance 40% better than 668G, both on the CPU and on the GPU.

For the rest, the two smartphones have 6 GB of RAM and 12 GB of storage. A configuration amply sufficient to enjoy smooth navigation on the various applications as well as on 3D games.

Finally, which one to choose?

Since smartphones look like two drops of water, except for the processor, the choice seems obvious to us. Indeed, opting for the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE allows you to take advantage of a more recent and more powerful chip in photos, for the same price as the Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G. Especially since the Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G arrived last February while the 11 lite 5G NE (for New Edition) celebrates its first week of existence.

Currently on sale at RED, the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE is offered at 289 euros instead of 339 euros. Or an immediate reduction of 50 euros.