This 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSD has never been cheaper on Amazon

To expand the storage of a Nintendo Switch or smartphone, it is not necessary to spend a large amount. The proof with the SanDisk Ultra 512 GB microSD, the price of which goes from 112.99 euros to 61.99 euros on Amazon.

After buying a Nintendo Switch, it is more than advisable to bring a microSD card to expand its storage and have a host of games on hand. The same goes for smartphones and tablets which would have a space to slip one. In this case, SanDisk microSD cards offer very interesting capacity / price ratios, like the Ultra range, whose model equipped with 512 GB has never been so inexpensive on Amazon.

SanDisk Ultra microSD card essentials

A large capacity of 512 GB

100MB / s read speed

Also ideal for filming in Full HD

Many compatible devices

Instead of 112.99 initially, the SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD card is now selling for $ 61.99 on Amazon. This is its cheapest price recorded on the American platform.

A microSD so you don’t run out of space

As said before, the SanDisk Ultra microSD card will allow you to increase the somewhat low internal storage of the Nintendo Switch, fixed at 32 GB. With 512 GB, you will no longer have to worry about the remaining space on your console before. long time. This microSD card will also be perfectly suited to several types of smartphones that do not have sufficient storage. You will be able to download large files, such as content on Netflix, or a large number of photos. Regarding its own use, the SanDisk Ultra microSD offers transfer speeds of up to 100MB / s, which, in theory, should allow you to move around 1000 photos per minute.





Shoot videos in Full HD

The SanDisk Ultra is also Class 10 certified, which allows you to record Full HD video with your smartphone, camera or action camera. However, if you are looking to shoot 4K UHD footage at 60 fps, you should instead bet on a SanDisk microSD from the Extreme range, which provides compatibility with UHS speed class 3 and video speed class V30. Otherwise, the Ultra benefits from the A1 rating, which guarantees fast download times when installing apps and games on your device.

Finally, the brand also has an application (available on the Play Store), SanDisk Memory Zone, on which you can view and save your smartphone files, as well as easily move files from your device to the microSD.

TO COMPARE THE MICROSD SANDISK ULTRA CARD

If you want to discover other references, we invite you to consult our guide to the best microSD cards for your smartphone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, GoPro or APN in 2021.