this awkward moment for Fauve Hautot who almost went unnoticed

It’s an unusual sequence that could have gone unnoticed. And for good reason, Friday October 29, 2021 in Dance with the stars, Tayc and Fauve Hautot offered a frenzied jive to TF1 viewers. A bluffing performance which the faithful of the program have above all retained a moment: the one when the singer grabs his partner in the arms and places a little kiss on the mouth. Very tender images that have not failed to panic social networks. “Alchemy level, there’s nothing better, how they look at each other it’s crazy”, “Fauve who asks Tayc if he’s ever been in love, mdr we see you Fauve eh…”, “The relationship between Tayc and Fauve Hautot she is serious fusional, it is beautiful to see “, thus reacted the faithful of the program on Twitter.





But what fans of the show have not seen is that during the second part of the evening, Fauve Hautot did not hesitate to vape in front of the cameras. So, is electronic cigarettes banned on television? On this subject, Christine Kelly, former member of the Superior Audiovisual Council, guest of Thierry Ardisson on the set of Salut les Terriens in 2013 did not know what to answer. “Frankly, I do not know. I must look into it, but for once, you can go!”, Had thus declared the journalist on the set of Canal +. And since that day, no response has been given by the CSA. But as a general rule, vaping in public places that are closed and covered is prohibited.

