More

    this awkward moment for Fauve Hautot who almost went unnoticed

    Entertainment


    It’s an unusual sequence that could have gone unnoticed. And for good reason, Friday October 29, 2021 in Dance with the stars, Tayc and Fauve Hautot offered a frenzied jive to TF1 viewers. A bluffing performance which the faithful of the program have above all retained a moment: the one when the singer grabs his partner in the arms and places a little kiss on the mouth. Very tender images that have not failed to panic social networks. “Alchemy level, there’s nothing better, how they look at each other it’s crazy”, “Fauve who asks Tayc if he’s ever been in love, mdr we see you Fauve eh…”, “The relationship between Tayc and Fauve Hautot she is serious fusional, it is beautiful to see “, thus reacted the faithful of the program on Twitter.


    But what fans of the show have not seen is that during the second part of the evening, Fauve Hautot did not hesitate to vape in front of the cameras. So, is electronic cigarettes banned on television? On this subject, Christine Kelly, former member of the Superior Audiovisual Council, guest of Thierry Ardisson on the set of Salut les Terriens in 2013 did not know what to answer. “Frankly, I do not know. I must look into it, but for once, you can go!”, Had thus declared the journalist on the set of Canal +. And since that day, no response has been given by the CSA. But as a general rule, vaping in public places that are closed and covered is prohibited.

    Discovery (…)

    Read more on the website of Here

    Jean-Marc Généreux: his reaction upon discovering the new season of Dance with the stars
    VIDEO Benjamin Castaldi: this session of spiritualism that terrorized him
    VIDEO “They weren’t very nice”: this series in which Eva Longoria hated playing
    Dance with the stars: the performance of Lucie Lucas does not convince Internet users
    Captain Marleau: who is Pascale Arbillot, who plays Maude Duret?


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleCoin Master Free Spins and Coins October 30, 2021 – Coin Master
    Next articleCircumstantial emotion during the funeral of the former politician Mar

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC