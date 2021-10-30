This perfect NVMe SSD for your PS5 is at a better price on Amazon

After almost a year of waiting, the PlayStation 5 was entitled to its update offering the possibility of adding an SSD in the console to expand storage. And if the prices can be quite high, this moment the giant Amazon offers the NVMe WD_BLACK SN850 SSD of 1 TB at 150.99 euros against 190.47 euros.

It took almost a year, but that’s it, since the September 2021 update, players will be able to increase the storage capacity of their PlayStation 5 as it finally supports M.2 SSDs. Be careful though, before embarking on the adventure and opening your console, make sure you have a disc compatible with the requirements of the PS5, especially in terms of size and performance. The WD_BLACK SN850 SSD perfectly meets the requirements demanded by Sony, offering high enough read speeds and a storage capacity of 1TB to boost your PS5. Especially since at the moment it is at a better price thanks to a 21% discount.

An SSD is optimized for the PS5 because …

It offers speeds of up to 7,000 MB / s

It has the advantage of having a heat sink

And offers a nice amount of 1TB storage

Instead of a strikethrough price of 190.47 euros, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 M.2 NVMe SSD is currently available in promotion at 150.99 euros on the Amazon site, or 21% immediate discount. The 500 GB version is also cheaper and goes from 144.99 euros to 102.15 euros.

A somewhat perilous installation on the PS5

As always NVMe SSDs, take a design close to a RAM bar. While an NVMe SSD is generally fairly quick and easy to install on a PC, that’s another story on a PS5. Indeed, if you want to integrate it into your Playstation 5 you will have to make sure to update the console, to equip yourself with a Phillips screwdriver, to be delicate and to be patient. But fear not, if you want to install it on your next-gen console, we recommend this article which contains all the steps to be carried out to install the SSD without problem, and which is accompanied by a video.

Highly recommended by the very architect of the Sony console

As said previously, it is necessary to be able to maintain the performance of the console, and this is why Sony does not accept any SSD in its machine. It is therefore not enough to be an NVMe SSD, it must be able to meet specific criteria in terms of interface, speed and format of course. And in this good plan, we have what you need. The WD BLACK SN850 has all the features to suit Sony’s new next-gen console. It is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offering internal transfer rates of 7000MB / s read, and 4100MB / s write. This is more than enough, because the Japanese firm recommends at least a reading speed of at least 5500 MB / s.





Wertern Digital even equips its SSD with a heat sink, which is highly recommended to prevent overheating which could lead to loss of console performance. Best of all, this SSD was recommended by the architect of the PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny. And according to his tweet, it is even his personal choice – rather reassuring.

A large storage capacity: no more deleting these games

Unfortunately the next-gen console from the Japanese brand only has 667 GB of internal storage … It may seem like a lot, but when some games exceed 100 GB, after 4 or 5 games installed on the console, the storage is quickly saturated.

So if you are tired of having to delete your games in your library, you will be happy to learn that this SSD has a storage capacity of up to 1TB. So you will have more space to be able to enjoy more. games, or even apps and software if you want to pair it with a PC. This SSD will be very responsive and able to reduce the loading time of your video games.

Which storage solution to choose for your PS5?

If you do not yet know which solution is best suited, an internal SSD or an external hard drive for your console, we invite you now to consult our guide on which internal SSD and external hard drive to choose for the PS5.