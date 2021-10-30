This secrecy made by the singer in Armande Altaï has been revealed in broad daylight!

This Saturday, October 30, TF1 will broadcast the first anniversary bonus of the 20 years of the star Academy. Two more will follow the next two Saturdays, namely November 6 and 13. A great reunion awaited by millions of viewers!

In this entertainment, each promotion will come in turn to sing and then share their memories around Nikos Aliagas. Fans of the program will find names such as: Jenifer, Mario Barravecchia, Carine Haddadou, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Nolwenn Leroy, Houcine Camara, Emma Daumas, Anne-Laure Sibon, Elodie Frégé, Michal Kwiatkowski, Sofia Essaïdi, Lucie Bernardoni, Mathieu Johann, Hoda Sanz, Karima Charni, Sandy François, Sofiane Tadjine, Quentin Mosimann, Cyril Cinélu, Cynthia Brown, Magalie Vaé, Jérémy Amelin, or even Jean-Luc Guizonne.

On the teachers’ side, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, Kamel Ouali, Matthieu Gonnet, Oscar Sisto, Jasmine Roy, Christophe Pinna, Philippe Lelièvre, Nathalie André, Pascal Nègre were present during the filming of this exceptional evening at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne- Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine). If Raphaëlle Ricci was not there, Armande Altaï would not have missed this meeting for the world.





Less than 24 hours before the broadcast of the first act of this great comeback of the Star Ac ‘ on the first channel, the former singing teacher confided in Gala.fr. For example, during the second season of tele-hook, she did not expect to come face to face with Nolwenn Leroy. The one who succeeded Jenifer was “one of his students long before” to be part of this second edition. “And she didn’t tell me she was going to do Star Ac”, she said. If since the end of the musical program, Armande Altaï has made a lot of revelations, she must have kept some under the elbow for the evening of October 30 …

Writing