this “stab in the back” from Natacha that she did not appreciate

Since the end of August 2021, M6 has been broadcasting the new season of Love is in the meadow. And the least we can say is that the latter is full of rebound. In the episode broadcast Monday, October 25, 2021, the candidate Vincent le Provençal – who continues to be talked about on social networks – has finally made his choice. His heart swayed between Hafsa and Natacha and it was finally towards the latter that the horse breeder leaned forward. So he broke the news to the fallen candidate – who decided to quit the adventure in the middle of the night.

A decision which surprised the farmer as he confided in the columns of Télé-Loisirs this Thursday, October 28, 2021: “I knew that it was not going to end with champagne. There is necessarily a human side that comes into play. count, so it hurt my heart. After she left, I was not well. My mistake, maybe it was not to have made Hafsa understand that I had a preference for Natacha. Durant. the stay with me, I really wanted to treat them fairly, “says Vincent.





And he is not the only one to have been surprised by the departure of Hafsa. A few seconds before her departure, her competitor Natacha had a little tender word for her, wishing her all the best for the future. But it seems that the atmosphere was not that rosy in the off. After the broadcast of his departure, Hafsa organized a question and answer session on his Instagram account this Thursday, October 28, 2021.

