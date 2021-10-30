Thomas Pesquet bids farewell to the International Space Station… but not to space

After more than six months in orbit aboard the Space Station he joined in April 2021, European astronaut Thomas Pesquet is preparing to return to Earth with three other astronauts. The date of his return is still uncertain but scheduled for November 4 or 5, or even another day due to the postponement of the October 31 to November 3 launch of Crew-3. Initially he should have returned earlier but the successive postponements of the Crew-3 launch, which carries four astronauts including the European Matthias maurer, forced NASA to postpone the Frenchman’s return to Earth by several days. You should also know that the Germans and the French made the forcing so that the two European astronauts can be found together in orbit. Communication which flatters the ego of both countries but which has no operational and scientific interest.





With more than 230 experiments on the counter on behalf of its Alpha mission, but also partners of the ISS, Thomas Pesquet will have succeeded in his stay in orbit marked by several spacewalks, in order to install new solar panels, and some broken records. On October 4, he took command of the ISS, becoming the first French astronaut to hold this position.

Objective Moon for Thomas Pesquet

This departure from the Station …

> Read more on Futura

Read also on Futura