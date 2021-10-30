Thomas Pesquet is stuck in space a few more days because of the weather

By Graziella L. Posted October 30, 2021 4:32 PM

While he was due to return to Earth this Sunday, the Frenchman Thomas Pesquet is stuck in the ISS for a few more days, because of the weather conditions which prevent the rocket from taking off.

Thomas Pesquet will stay a few more days in orbit. The Nasa announced that the rocket SpaceX in destination to the ISS had to delay his departure, because of a “important storm system“which disrupts its launch. Instead of this Sunday, it should therefore take off wednesday 3 november only. The purpose of this flight was to relay the crew of Thomas Pesquet, himself included, on board the International Space Station.

THE’french astronaut has been in the ISS since April, as part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission. Wednesday, the new crew Crew-3 must take over from the one in place, aboard the Crew Dragon capsule attached to a Falcon 9 rocket. If conditions continue to be so bad, another opportunity will open up the next day, Thursday, November 4.





The new crew will pass six months in the station and will aim to conduct research to facilitate future distant space explorations. They should also grow plants without soil, in order to see how they evolve in space. Other experiments will be carried out, such as manufacture optical fibers in microgravity, which would thus be of higher quality than those built on Earth. They will welcome two tourist missions, at the end of the year then in February 2022. A busy schedule while Thomas Pesquet will take a little rest on dry land.