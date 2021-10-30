Thomas Pesquet’s return to Earth delayed by a few days

JOE SKIPPER / Reuters Thomas Pesquet, here last April on his takeoff from Florida for the International Space Station, will have to wait a few days before coming back down to Earth, the fault of the capricious weather.

The launch will finally take place on Wednesday at 1:10 a.m. local time (or 6:10 a.m. in France), and “Crew-3 will arrive at the space station that same evening at around 11 p.m. (i.e. 4 a.m. in Paris on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. ) ”, NASA said.

The crew of this “Crew-3” mission was to take off on Sunday aboard the Crew Dragon capsule called “Endurance”, attached to a Falcon 9 rocket, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SPACE – A little ISS update for Thomas Pesquet. NASA and SpaceX postponed from Sunday October 31 to Wednesday November 3 the takeoff of the rocket which was to send four new astronauts to the International Space Station (and therefore replace the French and his colleagues) in order to avoid “a major storm system ”, Announced the American agency this Saturday.

They will then proceed to “a brief handover with the astronauts who had flown to the station as part of the mission of the agency called SpaceX Crew-2”, including the Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, who are in the ISS since April, she added.

Two sightseeing tours on the program for new astronauts

If the launch turns out to be impossible again on Wednesday, there is “a possibility of relief” on Thursday, November 4, SpaceX said on its website. Crew-3, the third regular manned mission provided by SpaceX on behalf of NASA, is part of the multi-billion dollar contract signed with the private company of Elon Musk by the American agency after having terminated to its own space shuttle program in 2011.

The Crew-3 crew will spend six months in orbit and conduct research aimed at facilitating future distant space explorations or bringing useful knowledge to life on Earth.

The mission includes an experiment to grow plants in space without soil or other growth substrate. Another aims to manufacture optical fibers in microgravity, which, according to research already carried out, could give them a higher quality than those produced in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Crew-3 astronauts will also carry out spacewalks to complete the renovation of the ISS’s solar panels and they will host two tourist missions: Japanese brought by a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the end of the year, then passengers on the Space-X Axiom mission, scheduled for February 2022.

